A Sutherlin man is dead after a fatal crash in the 9300 block of Nonpareil Road east of Sutherlin Monday night, according to police.
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the crash just after 9 p.m. and located a 2001 Dodge pickup approximately 20 feet down an embankment. Police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound when for an unknown reasons, the driver, 54-year-old Raymond Dennis Funk, lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road and into a large cedar tree, according to a press release.
Funk died at the scene, according to police.
The road was closed for approximately 2 hours. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sutherlin Police Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, Fair Oaks Fire Department, Douglas County Public Works and Marshals Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.