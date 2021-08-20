A Sutherlin man died Thursday after crashing his car on Driver Valley Road east of Oakland.
At approximately 2:45 p.m., deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Driver Valley Road. When they arrived, they discovered a white 1995 Ford F-250 with one person inside.
The driver, Austin Wayne Ward, 43, of Sutherlin, died at the scene.
Ward was allegedly speeding down the road when he failed to make a turn and crashed, according to the sheriff's office. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
The sheriff's office, the Oakland Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and Roseburg Towing all responded to the scene.
