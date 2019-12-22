A 37-year-old Sutherlin man died Friday after his car went off the road and hit a tree 3 miles west of Sutherlin.
Oregon State Police said emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near milepost 21 on Highway 138 West.
The call came in at 4:05 p.m. Friday.
A preliminary investigation at the scene indicated that a blue Ford Focus operated by Corydon Stillwell left the roadway and struck a tree.
Stillwell suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead.
OSP was assisted on scene by Sutherlin Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
