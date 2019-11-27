Three Roseburg residents were injured Tuesday afternoon as a result of a two-vehicle roll-over crash near the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Road and Melrose Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said 59-year-old Mary Frances O’Connell, of Roseburg, who was driving a 2002 Chevy Malibu, attempted to make a left turn from Garden Valley Road onto Melrose Road and pulled in front of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.
The Jeep, driven by 20-year-old Luis Sanchez, of Roseburg, rolled several times before stopping in a dirt median, according to police.
Sanchez and his passenger, 19-year-old Avry Kimmerle Hansen, of Roseburg, were critically injured and transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg before being transferred to another hospital, according to police.
O’Connell was also taken to Mercy.
Brad O’Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the crash is still under investigation and that police are seeking witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4471.
O’Dell said alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Bay Cities Ambulance and the Roseburg Police Department.
