A three-vehicle collision on Highway 42 near Winston claimed the life of a Roseburg woman Monday afternoon.
At 3:31 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle collision at milepost 76 on Highway 42.
According to Oregon State Police, preliminary investigation showed that a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup, operated by William Dewar, 85, of Roseburg, was eastbound when it struck the back of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, operated by Patricia Unruh, 66, of Winston, that was stopped waiting for traffic to clear. The impact pushed the Chevrolet Silverado into the back of a 1997 Dodge Dakota pickup, operated by Allen Shoemaker, 38, of Winston.
Dewar was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and later to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield with serious injuries. A passenger, Virginia Dewar, 79, of Roseburg was transported to Mercy Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased from her injuries. Neither Dewar was wearing a seat belt, according to OSP.
Unruh sustained minor injuries.
Shoemaker and his passenger Ruby Shoemaker, 38, of Winston, sustained minor injuries along with two juveniles in the vehicle.
OSP was assisted by the Winston Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Fire Department, and ODOT.
