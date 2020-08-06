A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 5 near the Northeast Edenbower Boulevard interchange sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries 6:30 a.m. Thursday. No other details were available. The accident remains under investigation.

Reporter

Dan Bain is the health reporter for The News-Review. He previously worked at KPIC and 541 Radio.

Buligajo
Buligajo

No, they were taken to the other hospital in town. They have not reported any case over there!

Mike
Mike

I wonder whether they were taken to Mercy Medical Center where there is an ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

