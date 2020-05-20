An elderly woman died and one man was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard occurred just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the Pomona Street intersection by the Lauren Young/Les Schwab Tire Center in east Roseburg.
The woman who died was driving a Buick Century sedan and the man, who was driving a Chevrolet El Camino, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with what police described as not life-threatening injuries.
Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch said the El Camino was heading east when the other woman in the Buick apparently pulled out in front of it.
“The Buick was on Pomona preparing to turn onto Highway 138,” Eichenbusch said. “Don’t know if they were going to go east or westbound, but pulled out in front of the El Camino.“
Traffic in the eastbound lane of Diamond Lake Boulevard was rerouted onto Pomona Street by the Lauren Young Les Schwab Tire Center for about two hours, while an Oregon State Police reconstructionist investigated the accident.
Eichenbusch said it doesn’t appear that there were any driver-impairments that led to the crash.
“No, there’s nothing that leads us to believe that at this time, but obviously that can change, as the investigation continues,” Eichenbusch said.
Police have not yet released the names of the two drivers.
