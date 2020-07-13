Two people died and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 8:30 p.m. south of Rice Hill.
Oregon State Police said Ruth Youngblood, 71, of Sutherlin, died in the crash and a male juvenile passenger also died when the 1998 Dodge pickup Youngblood was driving went off the roadway while traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and crashed into a tree near milepost 144.
A second male juvenile passenger suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Springfield.
State police were assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and North Douglas County Fire and EMS.
