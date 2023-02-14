alert urgent Update: One lane of Interstate 5 reopens near Exit 124 due to overturned semi-truck The News-Review Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A semi-trailer incident slows traffic in the northbound lane of Interstate 5 at Exit 124 in Roseburg on Tuesday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review A semi-trailer incident slows traffic in the northbound lane of Interstate 5 at Exit 124 in Roseburg on Tuesday. MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Update: As of 11:31 a.m. Monday, the right lane of Interstate 5 northbound is open near Exit 124, while the left lane remains closed."We expect the left lane will re-open later today but expect short delays in the area until then," ODOT stated in a news release.ROSEBURG — All lanes of Interstate 5 northbound are closed in Roseburg near Exit 124 due to an overturned semi-truck.According to a news alert from the Oregon Department of Transportation, a detour at Exit 124 is in place as of 11 a.m. Monday.Expect delays in the area and be careful near flaggers and vehicles.Travelers are advised to check Tripcheck.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man leaves gun in collection basket during suspected mental health episode What she really wants this Valentines Day A frozen Diamond Lake offers some great ice fishing opportunities in Douglas County Koppers manufacturing plant to open in Glendale Death Notices for February 8, 2023 Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up for Feb. 14 Women's College Basketball Scores Tuesday's Transactions Presidents Cup Standings LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
