190712-nrr-walmart-01

A Walmart semitractor trailer rests on the east side of the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile north of exit 113 on Thursday. As of 3 p.m., crews were still emptying fuel from the truck before attempting to move it.

 Mike Henneke/The News-Review

A Walmart truck crashed off Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon north of Myrtle Creek.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash, which occurred near milepost 113, is causing minimum to no delay.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, crews were still removing all fuel from the truck before attempting to remove it.

More to come. 

Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

News Editor

Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.