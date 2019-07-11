A Walmart truck crashed off Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon north of Myrtle Creek.
Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash, which occurred near milepost 113, is causing minimum to no delay.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, crews were still removing all fuel from the truck before attempting to remove it.
More to come.
