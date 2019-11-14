A Winston man and his two dogs are dead after being involved in a head-on collision in the 1300 block of Willis Creek Road south of Winston, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Richard Dean Chastain, 58, was traveling southbound in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Dodge 3500 driven by 28-year-old Steven Snawder, of Roseburg, according to police.
Snawder was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment and was later released, but Chastain and his two dogs were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office said intoxicants do not appear to be a contributing factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 541-440-4471.
