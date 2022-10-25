A mix of autumn weather conditions will continue to bring hazardous driving conditions through the region in the days to come.
A release from the Oregon Department of Transportation said rain, snow, fog and possible lingering wildfire smoke is making driving hazardous as the transition from summer to fall continues. Slick conditions on roads in the valleys and on the coast should be expected as snow levels drop in the Cascades.
The first rains since September may bring oil and grease to the surface, making roads unexpectedly slick and treacherous especially when mingled with autumn leaves.
The release said reminders for driving in rain and poor visibility include;
Be aware of conditions. Rain can create dangerous driving with reduced visibility. Reduced traction between the tires and the road means less predictable car handling.
Slow down, especially in high water. Driving through several inches of water at high speeds can cause drivers to lose control.
Rain is equally hazardous to bicyclists. Traction decreases, braking can be unsteady and skidding cars can present an even greater threat
Headlights should be turned on in rainy weather, with the cruise control disengaged.
Vehicles need two to three more times stopping distances on wet roads.
Wiper blades should be replaced regularly.
Brakes should be examined to make sure they are working properly.
Tires should be checked to make sure they are in good condition and are at the recommended inflation level.
Watch for hydroplaning which can occur at speeds as low as 35 miles per hour.
The release said motorists need to keep an even sharper eye out for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
