The body of the kayaker reported missing at Diamond Lake was found Thursday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Jared Bruce Boria, 37, of Vancouver, Washington, was reported missing on June 30 after launching his kayak from his camping space at Diamond Lake Campground at approximately 10 p.m.
Twenty minutes later, emergency dispatchers began receiving reports of people on the lake hearing a man yelling for help from the water, according to the sheriff's office.
Boria was later reported missing by his wife.
At approximately 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Boria's body was found in the lake. Marine deputies and the Douglas County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and confirmed the man's identity.
"The sheriff's office extends its deepest condolences to the family of Jared, Brad O'Dell, the sheriff's spokesman said in a press release. "There were numerous man hours and resources spent searching for Jared so his family and friends could have some answers. Our hearts go out to them."
In all, resources from multiple agencies assisted in the search, including from the sheriff's office, the Coos, Klamath and Jackson County search and rescue teams, the Oregon State Police, the U.S. Forest Service, REACH Air Medical Services, and Diamond Lake Resort.
Searchers used specialized underwater scanning tools, dive team resources, K-9 teams and air assets.
