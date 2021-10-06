TOKETEE — The body of a missing Roseburg woman has been recovered in the Toketee area near the North Umpqua Trail.
Branda Hoyle, 43, was reported missing Sept. 25 when she was on an outing with family members, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Hoyle reportedly walked away from the group and did not return.
Monday, a person called 911 to report a dead body found along the North Umpqua River roughly 2 1/2 miles northeast of the Umpqua Hot Springs on the North Umpqua Trail. Deputies and searchers determined that the body was in fact Hoyle.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating the death, but at this time foul play is not suspected, rather prolonged exposure to the elements.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Search and Rescue were assisted in the search by the Oregon State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the Oregon State Search and Rescue Coordinator and the United States Coast Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.