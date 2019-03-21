Principal Broker Thomas Manning was working in his office at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Real Estate Professionals Thursday afternoon in Roseburg when a sound like an explosion shook the whole building.
In a scene that seemed to play out in slow motion, he watched as a blue Ford F-250 pickup crashed through his wall.
"There was kind of like a slow motion effect," Manning said.
Once he collected himself, he climbed over the debris that reached his desk from the other side of the room.
Fortunately, he was not hurt.
A pickup crashed into the offices of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Real Estate Professionals around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, causing heavy damage.
Following the crash on Northwest Mulholland Drive in Roseburg, the driver and passenger were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, according to the Roseburg Fire Department. The building has been secured by the Douglas County Building Department staff.
Roseburg police officer Joshua Chavez said early indications are that the crash is connected with a medical issue with the driver.
"The driver sustained a medical issue and drove off the road," Chavez said.
David Stribling, managing principal broker for the Berkshire Hathaway offices in Roseburg, said the office will be sealed off for Thursday night, but expected that it would be business as usual on Friday.
"Next thing you hear is a boom and you come out to take a look," Stribling said. "We'll figure out how we're going to seal it up and we'll figure out tomorrow what we're going to do."
"That was a close call," Manning said. "That's all I want to say. Got the adrenaline flowing, that's for sure."
