Update 3 p.m.
Oregon State Police said a California man died Friday morning on Interstate 5 about 4 miles north of Myrtle Creek when he was seen walking into traffic after fleeing from police.
At about 6:10 a.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a Toyota Prius that was stopped in the northbound lane of I-5 near milepost 112.
Police said when they arrived, the driver of the car, Balras Singh Dhillon, 35, of Lincoln, California, drove away northbound.
Dhillon drove the Toyota Prius about a mile before crashing into the northbound center median guardrail and coming to rest on the outside shoulder of the freeway, according to police. After the crash, police said Dhillon exited his vehicle and for unknown reasons walked across the northbound lanes of traffic and down the center median.
Dhillon continued walking toward the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and walked into the side of a southbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Britany Garate, 29, of Roseburg.
Dhillon was hit by multiple other vehicles in both southbound lanes and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed for over three hours during the investigation into the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation was able to set up a detour for southbound traffic.
OSP is continuing the investigation and is requesting anyone that believes they may have been involved or witnessed the incident to call investigators at *OSP or (800) 442-2068 and reference case number SP19-347178.
Original story
Interstate 5 southbound lanes were open again Friday after an early morning accident closed I-5 south for nearly 3 hours between exits 119 and 112.
Shortly before 7 a.m., a dark-colored sedan with airbags deployed was observed in the northbound lane of I-5 along with an ambulance just after the Clarks Branch interchange at milepost 113.
At least a half dozen emergency vehicles were visible in the southbound lane.
Police are investigating the crash, according to Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Dan Latham.
Calls to the Oregon State Police department were not immediately returned.
A detour was in place for southbound traffic at exit 119, near Green, along Oregon Highway 42 and Oregon Highway 99, through Winston and Dillard. Northbound traffic was limited to a single lane at milepost 113.
Traffic began flowing again shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.