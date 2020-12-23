A Canyonville man who pulled a person from a burning vehicle earlier this year was awarded a Citizen Medal of Valor by Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin on Monday.
During the evening of Feb. 19, Scott Pettibone was driving on Canyonville Riddle Road when he saw the soft glow of a small fire off the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office. As he approached, Pettibone found a vehicle that had crashed head-on into a tree and caught fire.
Pettibone parked his car and ran toward the fire. Inside, he saw what appeared to be the shadow of a person trapped inside the vehicle. As he got closer, he noticed that the person was pounding on the window and was screaming for help as the cab of the truck began to fill with smoke.
Despite the smoke, the flames, and the entire engine compartment and cab of the truck being on fire, Pettibone yanked the driver’s side door off, helped the victim out of the car and carried him to safety on the other side of the road.
Pettibone then ran back to the vehicle to check for additional victims while calling 911.
On Monday, the sheriff awarded Pettibone the Sheriff’s Citizen Medal of Valor for his actions.
“Scott Pettibone demonstrated, in great degree, the qualities of selflessness and personal courage on that day,” Hanlin said. “There are no doubts that the victim would have perished in the vehicle fire if it weren’t for the decisive actions of Mr. Pettibone.”
The award is the most distinguished award presented to a civilian, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Brad O’Dell. Pettibone received a medal and a pin for his actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.