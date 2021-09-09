The Roseburg Fire Department may intermittently close its West Harvard Avenue station because of COVID-19-related staffing shortages, according to the department.
If the station is forced to close, crews would be redistributed to the fire station at 700 SE Douglas Ave., and the station at 801 NW Garden Valley Blvd., because maintaining response times throughout the city would be best achieved by buttressing those two stations, Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan said in a press release.
"Every effort is being made to limit closures and would be made to reopen the station as quickly as possible if a closure was necessary," Bryan said.
During a potential closure, signs would be posted on the Harvard Avenue station directing people in need to call 911.
Those who need to contact the fire department for non-emergency business are urged to call 541-492-6770 or email roseburgfire@cityofroseburg.org.
(2) comments
Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan falsely said, "every effort is being made to limit closures and would be make to reopen the station as quickly as possible."
If "every effort" was truly being made, the Fire Chief would mandate vaccinations for all of his staff, especially the paramedics who deal most closely with the public.
Dear Roseburg City Council,
Please put mandatory vaccination of city employees on your next agenda. Also make masks part of the dress code.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.