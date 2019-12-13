The entire Oregon coast is now closed to commercial and recreational razor clamming due to elevated levels of a marine biotoxin called domoic acid.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the closure Friday afternoon.
Mussel harvesting is closed from the south jetty of the Coquille River at Bandon to the California border for elevated levels of paralytic shellfish toxin. Mussel harvesting is open from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Coquille River at Bandon.
Bay clams and crab are open for recreational harvesters along the entire Oregon coast.
For more information about shellfish safety, call the ODA hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or visit the ODA's shellfish closures webpage at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.