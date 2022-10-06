A Roseburg High School freshman headed out for school a little extra early Wednesday morning, looking for a little advice.
The student was able to have a conversation with Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brad O'Dell during a "Coffee with a Cop" event held that morning at Cascades Coffee House.
"He was talking about trying to choose a career path," O'Dell said of the interaction with the student. "It's just about being able to build that rapport (with the community.)"
O'Dell, Sheriff John Hanlin, Undersheriff Jeff Frieze and Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein gathered at the coffee house, meeting with several members of the public discussing everything the city's homeless crisis to drug and mental health concerns.
"We talked about the effect those things are having on that specific individual, what they see, their perception," Klopfenstein said. "Sometimes there's a lack of understanding of what we're doing. Either we're doing nothing or not doing enough, when in reality we're doing everything we possibly can."
Wednesday's meet-and-greet was one of several which have been held in recent years, O'Dell said.
"It's just a great way to interact with the community," O'Dell said. "People come in and just enjoy having the conversation. What it boils down to is a sense of wanting to serve the community.
"That's why we're all here. Spending that time, having that conversation benefits the officer and their agency. It helps build that public trust."
Klopfenstein recalled one event in which he put on an apron and was serving customers. Next to him, a tip jar continued to fill to the point that one employee was concerned someone may try to steal it.
"You do realize who you have behind the counter?" Klopfenstein recalled with a laugh.
Wednesday morning's event was spearheaded by Brooke Communications Promotions Director Tory Rose.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
