In 2018, Adapt — formerly known as Compass Behavioral Health — and the Roseburg Police Department teamed up to start the area’s first Crisis Intervention Team, a concept which teams area law enforcement with trained mental health counselors in the hopes of deescalating a mental health emergency.
The initial three-year grant, which was funded through the Federal Bureau of Justice, made it possible for two full-time mental health counselors to assist area law enforcement work with people going through a mental health crisis.
“Before 2018, the Basic Police Academy provided four hours of mental training to law enforcement,” said Roseburg police Sgt. Doug Walton, who helps coordinate the local crisis team. “Since then, that has increased to 32 hours with an additional annual requirement of three hours of crisis intervention training.”
That grant was renewed in Spring 2021 for another three years, allowing Adapt to expand its mental health responders to four two-person crisis response teams. Those teams are available seven days a week to respond to crises through Douglas County, Adapt crisis team spokesperson Cheryl McDonald said.
“Our mobile crisis team can provide community crisis response using a team of trained mental health providers, typically one crisis therapist and one crisis case manager,” McDonald said.
The concept of the team was born in 1987 after police in Memphis, Tennessee, shot and killed a man who reportedly approached them with a butcher knife. The police were called to check on a man who was reportedly stabbing himself with a butcher knife as well as threatening people around him.
In a 2017 report in the Memphis Commercial Appeal, it was unclear what happened after officers responded, but police ultimately shot and killed the man, identified as 27-year-old Joseph DeWayne Robinson.
That shooting ultimately led the Memphis Police Department to develop a Crisis Intervention Team, believed to be the first of its kind in the country. Through the team, police receive extensive training in dealing with mental health emergencies and are assisted on such calls by qualified mental health professionals.
Forty years later, that program had grown to more than 1,000 police agencies in the United States and had spread internationally as far as Thailand and Greenland.
The teams can be dispatched along with law enforcement — or on their own — to attempt to resolve nonviolent calls which may not necessarily require a law enforcement presence.
Calls the crisis teams typically are dispatched to include:
- A person threatening suicide
- Someone acting strangely or causing a disturbance
- Family disputes which may require mediation or conflict resolution
- Performing welfare checks
- Distraught individuals creating a concern for the safety of themselves or others.
“A mobile crisis response allows us to provide front-line therapeutic support where and when it’s needed most, often allowing us to help resolve crisis in the individual’s home environment without having to use the hospital or jail to maintain safety,” McDonald said.
Recently, the Roseburg Police Department’s Hostage Negotiations Team had training. Members of that team also work in conjunction with the Crisis Intervention Team.
Adapt counselors are dispatched to calls much like law enforcement, police spokesperson Daniel Allen said.
“You might hear on a police scanner ‘Adapt 1,’ ‘Adapt 2,’ ‘Adapt 3’ ... they will get dispatched to meet with an officer,” Allen said. “It’s been a valuable resource countywide.
“Our department had a big involvement with getting the program off the ground and covered some of the initial cost that the first grant didn’t cover,” Allen said. “If we can help one person, we’re doing our job.
“Not everybody wants to talk to a police officer in a uniform. Sometimes we can’t talk soft enough. It helps when you have someone in plain clothes who can talk with them.”
“Each law enforcement agency in this county helps to support the Mobile Crisis Team and Adapt’s efforts to provide a better response to our citizens who need help, because we are not the solution,” Walton said. “But we are always willing to help.”
