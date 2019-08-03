Kyle Humphrey, 30, of Days Creek was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives received a report of potential sex crimes Monday and later determined Humphrey had been soliciting nude photographs from an underage female and having sexual contact with her in exchange for gifts.
Humphrey was contacted at his place of employment on Friday. He admitted to having contact with two female minors and was arrested. He was charged with first-degree rape, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, second-degree sexual abuse, first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor, purchasing sex with a minor, and a computer crime.
Anyone with knowledge of Humphrey's conduct, or who has had contact of this nature with Humphrey, is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 541-440-4458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.