Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Grim had a busy Thursday night when the dog helped arrest two suspects.
The first suspect, Christopher Binder, was spotted shortly before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Brown Street in Glide. Binder, 23, had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Deputies and Oregon State Police arrived in the area along with Grim. Grim tracked Binder to the riverbank, where the 23-year-old was taken into custody.
Binder was lodged on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants at the Douglas County Jail.
Around 8:30 p.m. that same night, Grim was called to a report of a male violating a restraining order in the 8,000 block of Highway 42 in Tenmile.
Grim found the suspect, 42-year-old Kenny Allen Edwards, hiding under a bed inside the home.
Edwards came out from under the bed, but started to resist his arrest, according to the Roseburg Police Department. Grim assisted the deputies despite Edwards’ alleged attempt to harm the dog, police said.
Edwards was charged with a restraining order violation, interfering with police, interfering with a law enforcement animal and resisting arrest.
Grim, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, did not sustain any injuries in either case.
Grim has been with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.