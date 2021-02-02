The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for 14 year-old Shena Horton of Roseburg. Horton left her residence in the 600 block of Newton Creek Road around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Shena is described as approximately 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has braces on her upper and lower teeth.
The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, issued a missing child alert for Shena, and said the Roseburg teen is believed to be in danger. According to the alert, is believed to be with Kristopher Zion Kachel, of Roseburg.
ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find her and to contact 911 or law enforcement if they believe they have information about the location of Shena or Kristopher.
