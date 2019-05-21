Detectives are following up on leads after a vehicle was struck by gunfire in Green Sunday night, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 10:22 p.m., deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the area of Lad Lane, just west of Interstate 5, but were unable to locate any witnesses or the source of the gunfire.
At approximately 11 p.m., emergency personnel received a report from an individual who said their vehicle had been struck by gunfire earlier in the evening near Taco Bell on Grant Smith Road.
Detectives were notified and continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's investigation division at 541-440-4458 or the nonemergency dispatch center at 541-440-4471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.