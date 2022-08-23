Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized 2,154 live marijuana plants and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana Tuesday while executing a search warrant in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek.
"This was another of the large scale illegal operations like we've been repeatedly seeing in the area, often times owned and operated by foreign drug cartels," the press release from DINT read. "This particular location was raided twice by DINT in 2013, also for illegal marijuana operations."
When detectives arrived to the home on Tuesday they allegedly found several large greenhouses, full of live marijuana plants, surrounding the residence. The hillside around the home also had hundreds of marijuana plants, according to the press release.
The home was used as sleeping quarters and work area for a large scale commercial operation, according to detectives. Detectives also found a nearby shop area used as an indoor growing and processing area, according to the press release.
"Once again there were major water use violations, dangerous electrical code violations, as well as environmental wreckage from misuse of pesticides and fertilizers," the press release said. "These issues have been common problems with these unlawful grow sites."
No one was on the property at the time of the search warrant, but the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.