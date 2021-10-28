Douglas County sheriff's deputy Matthew Harmon died at home Tuesday following a sudden cardiac medical event, according to the sheriff's office. He was 53.
Harmon began serving with the sheriff's office in March 2003 as a reserve deputy. In 2010, he accepted a full-time offer in the corrections division and worked there until his death. Harmon served as the work crew supervisor from 2017-2019. Before working at the sheriff's office, Harmon was a reserve officer for the Oakland Police Department from 1996-1997.
“Matt was a valued and dedicated deputy who served with honor and distinction. He was a genuine person and will be sorely missed by everyone here at the sheriff’s office," said Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin. “Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Harmon’s family during this difficult time of loss.”
The sheriff's office is coordinating a memorial service with Harmon's wife and family which will be announced at a later time, said Brad O'Dell, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office.
