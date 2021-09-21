The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the sudden and unexpected death of K-9 Grim.
A German Shepherd born in the Czech Republic in 2011, Grim joined the sheriff's office in June 2013 with the assistance of a large donation from an anonymous community member.
Grim was first partnered with Deputy Jon Dorland, who was later promoted. Grim was then partnered with Deputy Oscar Rosas.
Over the course of his career, Grim was credited with 111 finds and captures, as well as assisting in 114 other incidents and arrests. He also earned the title of "Top Dog" two years in a row at the Springfield K-9 competition.
Grim was taken to Bailey Veterinary Clinic last Friday after showing signs of lethargy. Veterinarians determined Grim had a cancerous growth that had ruptured and was causing internal bleeding. After undergoing emergency surgery to address the tumor, the decision was made in Grim's best interest to have him euthanized.
“We’ve all experienced the loyalty of our canine family members. That same loyalty and bond between a well-trained police K-9 and its handler is immeasurable,” said Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin. “K-9 Grim was a beloved officer of the sheriff’s office and will be greatly missed."
Donations in Grim's memory can be made to the Friends of the Umpqua Valley K-9 Programs, P.O. Box 213, Roseburg, OR 97470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.