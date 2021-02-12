Curtis Dale Hill was reported missing on Feb. 12, 1995, and detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are looking for information.
“It has been 26 years since he disappeared. Someone out there has information; and we just need them to come forward to help us bring a sense of peace to his family,” Detective Kevin Dodds said about the case.
Hill was never located and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain limited, despite an extensive investigation.
“The Sheriff’s Office never closes a missing person case where the person has not been located. The cases remain open and are periodically reviewed and efforts to glean additional information are made,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell said.
In 2009 the case was reopened by the Cold Case Squad, a former division of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office made up of retired law enforcement officers who volunteered their time reviewing cases. At that time, the investigators were unable to turn up any viable leads after interviewing friends and family.
The Detectives Division looked into the case in 2011 and 2012, and is once again combing through the investigative files.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Curtis Dale Hill or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance is asked to call the DCSO Detectives Tip Line at (541) 957-2099 or send an email to dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us referencing Case #95-0845.
