The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of yet another telephone scam from callers posing as law enforcement.
There is a new round of the oft-attempted scam where a person will answer the phone and the caller will identify themselves as a law enforcement officer, often using the names of actual Douglas County law enforcement. The caller may say that their subject has missed jury duty, failed to pay fines or have an active warrant for their arrest.
The caller will then tell their target that the issue can be cleared by paying off those fees or fines via Western Union cash transfer or via pre-loaded debit or gift cards.
The sheriff’s office has received a number of calls from residents reporting such calls in recent weeks from people claiming to work for the sheriff’s office.
“It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam,” Lt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office emphasized that law enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, but will rather contact the individual personally.
Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to this scam or has further questions is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
(1) comment
I know an elderly person who fell for this scam. By the time the family caught on and intervened, the scammers had bilked $30,000 from the victim. None of it was recovered because the scammers were based in Spain.
Just hang up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.