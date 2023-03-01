Respect for Law

(From left) Douglas County 911 communications officer Melissa Briggs, patrol detective Kevin Dodds and corrections deputy Andrew Maldonado were among eight area law enforcement officers honored at the Roseburg Optimist Club’s 47th annual ‘Respect for Law’ dinner held Friday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

 COURTESY OF DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Eight members of the Douglas County law enforcement community were honored during the 47th annual Roseburg Optimist Club’s Respect for Law dinner Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Room.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.