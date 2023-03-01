(From left) Douglas County 911 communications officer Melissa Briggs, patrol detective Kevin Dodds and corrections deputy Andrew Maldonado were among eight area law enforcement officers honored at the Roseburg Optimist Club’s 47th annual ‘Respect for Law’ dinner held Friday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Eight members of the Douglas County law enforcement community were honored during the 47th annual Roseburg Optimist Club’s Respect for Law dinner Friday night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Room.
Officers from the Roseburg, Sutherlin, Winston and Myrtle Creek police departments were honored, as well as an Oregon State Trooper and three members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Close to 170 people filled the Cascade Room for the banquet, which event chair Peter Sudduth called one of the largest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.
“(Law enforcement) need to be raised up and we need to do that locally,” Sudduth said of Friday’s event. “It’s a huge cooperative between our departments, and it’s a big district. It’s huge in the expanse of miles.”
All honorees were selected based on a vote by their peers. The event is held on the final Friday of every February.
Those recognized Friday were:
Officer Kyle David, Sutherlin Police Department
Senior Trooper Rodney Brock, Oregon State Police
Officer Kyle Fields, Roseburg Police Department
Officer Patrick Wright, Winston Police Department
Officer Jimmy Smith, Myrtle Creek Police Department
Patrol Detective Kevin Dodds, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Corrections Deputy Andrew Maldonado, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Communications Officer Melissa Briggs, Douglas County Emergency Communications
“We have a really good working relationship with all of the departments, and this provides us an evening when we can honor officers and volunteers,” said Sudduth, past president of the Optimist Club. “We put together a night where they can support their cohorts and colleagues.”
Key sponsors for the event were Aviva Health, First Interstate Bank and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Multiple other business from throughout the county also provided event sponsorship as well as those contributing door prizes to those in attendance.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
