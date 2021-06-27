Finding Harry: Behind the scenes of the search and rescue mission

“These things we do so that others might live …” are the words painted on the wall of the “shed” – a metal building in Roseburg where the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team is based. The recent search for Harry Burleigh in the mountains of the Umpqua National Forest is an example of Douglas County’s search and rescue capabilities and its willingness to persevere even with the faintest glimmer of hope.
The elected sheriff is statutorily mandated to provide search and rescue operations for the recovery of lost, injured or deceased individuals within the county. The sheriff coordinates search and rescue, which consists of approximately 100 highly-trained volunteers divided into tactical and support units, such as mountain rescue, tracking, ground search, K-9, horseback, Snowcat, 4x4 search and communications. Each volunteer must be proficient in a wide range of skills ranging from map/compass navigation to backcountry survival. They regularly train and condition themselves for responding to emergencies such as the case of Harry Burleigh.
Harry was due to return home from camping alone at Toketee Lake on Thursday, May 6. When reported missing by his family, sheriff’s deputies initially searched the Toketee and Lemolo areas and then moved down the North Umpqua River area. A deputy discovered Harry’s vehicle at the lower Twin Lakes trailhead on Saturday, May 8, and conducted a hasty search along the trail, around the lakes and in nearby caves.
Meanwhile that day, Douglas County SAR members were alerted by text and email: “Need Ground, K-9, Tracking, for overdue camper. Vehicle located at Lower Twin Lakes trailhead … 69yo male … prepare to encounter snow.” At 7 a.m. the following morning, Mother’s Day, SAR members gathered at the shed. Volunteers received a handheld radio and GPS device and drove by caravan to Twin Lakes. At the trailhead, a sophisticated operation was already in motion. The SAR communications team erected a repeater tower to effectively receive and transmit communication between searchers in a labyrinth of steep and deep creek canyons. Like a military operation, “base” consisted of central communications, maps, food and medical supplies — and even a chaplain.
For many veteran search and rescue members and the sheriff’s office, however, something felt all too familiar about this mission. In 2011, another man — about Harry’s age — went missing at Twin Lakes. He was hunting with a friend, ventured out on his own for the day and never returned. The hunter was well-prepared for wilderness survival, but somehow vanished into the wilderness without a trace and was never found. Stephen Litsey was pronounced legally dead in 2013 by the Douglas County Circuit Court, based on a petition and review of the facts.
As far as search and rescue members knew, and unlike Litsey, Harry Burleigh was not prepared for anything more than an afternoon of fishing. That raised the level of urgency for the search. The sheriff’s office and search and rescue analyzed the Litsey mission, as well as others in the Twin Lakes area, to identify priority search areas. The challenge was that two of the four people lost at Twin Lakes in recent memory were found far from Twin Lakes. For Stephen Litsey and Harry Burleigh, there was no data to review.
Big Country
For more than a century, Twin Lakes has been a popular destination for Douglas County residents. From Roseburg, it is a 60-mile drive (10 miles on gravel) followed by a 1.25-mile hike up a moderate slope to approximately 5,000 feet. In recent years, wildfire affected the area leaving downed timber in many places. Trail signage is dilapidated and, when Harry hiked in, snow covered the trail in several places. Beyond the trail to the lakes, the terrain drops off dramatically in three directions into as many drainages. To the northwest, Twin Lake Creek flows from the big twin lake and quickly cascades in a narrow canyon into Calf Creek — a vast un-roaded and un-trailed system of ravines. To the northeast, the Copeland Creek drainage is equally as steep as Calf Creek but with a system of gravel roads. Between them is Deception Creek, which might well be named for shoddy condition of the trail that, even with a GPS device, is challenging to follow. To the south, Twin Lake Mountain and high, rocky cliffs loom 1,000 feet over the lakes.
Much of the initial search area identified by SAR was impacted by the 2017 Umpqua North Complex fire, which burned nearly 180,000 acres of the Umpqua National Forest. The fire cleared out ground vegetation and provided better visibility for searchers in some areas. It also exposed loose rock and dirt that complicated the ascent and descent of steep slopes. Downed, burnt logs both impeded searcher travel and provided a near infinite number of places where Harry could have sought shelter or become trapped.
On May 9, Harry had been missing two days when search and rescue deployed an army of searchers clad in blaze orange. Ground teams hit the trails and around the lakes. K-9 teams, included those trained for air scent, trailing, tracking and human remains detection. The 4x4 team cruised the roads above and below Twin Lakes. Manned aircraft and a Sheriff’s Office drone searched from the air, looking for Harry, campfire smoke or other signs.
The Sheriff mobilized “CORSAR” which includes eight county SAR programs in southern Oregon and Northern California. A team from Jackson County, for example, drove three hours to Base Camp before even beginning their search.
Lines on the map
Every SAR member carries a GPS device that tracks their movements. After each assignment, which could be two or three per day, the GPS is handed over to Base Camp. On a laptop computer, the tracks are downloaded and transposed onto a master map. The cumulative tracking of searcher movement informs future search assignments and reduces duplication of efforts. The goal is to put “lines on the map” — to cover as much area as thoroughly and quickly as possible — with the hope of finding the lost.
In Harry’s search mission, these GPS “tracks” on the map saturated the most logical places he could be — near trails and roads, around the lakes and easily accessible terrain. Searchers, and even non-SAR day-hikers, discovered potential clues: fishing gear, a ball cap and a shoe. After checking with his family, the Sheriff’s Office determined none of them were Harry’s. His last known point remained his vehicle parked at the Twin Lakes trailhead, where Harry had filled out a U.S. Forest Service sign-in sheet the afternoon of May 6. Harry had intended to be out of Twin Lakes that evening.
A human can survive three weeks without food, three days without water and only three hours in a harsh, cold environment. The night temperature at the high mountain lakes was consistently at or below freezing. Presumably, Harry could find water in creeks, although many drainages were unseasonably dry. Food availability was a major variable in Harry’s ability to survive.
Without any evidence of Harry near the lakes, the sheriff’s office search deputies used historical data and expanded the search area to include the Calf and Copeland Creek drainages. That required new plans, analysis of the terrain, provisions and search area assignments. It also required highly-trained mountain rescue teams capable of staying in the field for 72 hours, technical climbing and rope skills, and the physical endurance to go “steep and deep.”
Harry had been missing a week when the second surge of search teams converged at the Twin Lakes trailhead early on May 15. Law enforcement and civilian trucks filled the parking area, along with a communications vehicle, command tent, hot food and other provisions. K-9 teams were sent back into the lakes basin to cover more ground. Mountain rescue teams dropped into the Copeland Creek drainage, sliding through rocky debris down steep, burnt slopes. Several hours and thousands of vertical feet later, 4x4 teams retrieved the mountain rescue searchers and returned them to base camp. Water, food and moleskin were in high demand.
A sheriff’s deputy assigned to SAR and the operations leader asked the searchers about the land they covered while their GPS tracks were uploading. New assignments and maps were distributed and the teams were sent back on a second assignment. Once more, they searched around difficult territory, replete with large rocky outcroppings and near-vertical slopes. As sunset approached, there was still no sign of Harry.
Many of the search and rescue members camped at the trailhead that night. The Douglas Country Mountain Rescue Team leader, a forestry professor, told his team to prepare for a 6 a.m. departure and at least 9 hours of intensive searching the following day, including a possible overnight in the field.
At dawn on Sunday, May 16, several mountain rescue teams received their maps and assignments and swiftly proceeded on their missions. Team 1 consisted of Douglas County search and rescue members and a Physician’s Assistant search and rescue volunteer from Josephine County. They hiked from the trailhead toward Twin Lakes. At the intersection of the Twin Lakes and Deception Creek trails, they split up. Team 1A diverted to the headwaters of Twin Lakes Creek at the big lake, and Team 1B swept the ridge above Deception Creek before dropping into a tributary drainage of Twin Lakes Creek — a vertical drop of over 2,000 feet — three times the distance from peak of Mt. Nebo to the South Umpqua River in Roseburg.
The teams converged briefly in the canyon bottom and then split back up. The team leader continued down Twin Lakes Creek with one other person, where they encountered steep mountain walls and occasional waterfalls. When terra firma was not available, the searchers waded waist-deep in the creek with their packs.
It was questionable that a day-hiking, 69-year old man would have — or even could have — ventured into this rugged ravine. Yet the two searchers kept calling his name, methodically looked under logs and in small caves for Harry as they descended another 1,000 feet to the convergence with Calf Creek.
A shelter and a footprint
Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Team 1 discovered the first sign of Harry in the nearly two-week search. Close to the creek was a makeshift shelter consisting of logs, bark and sticks. Inside the shelter was a bed of shriveled ferns which the Team Leader determined were cut green, laid upon by someone and then dried afterwards. There were also personal objects, including a small tackle box, reel, fish scale and fingernail clippers. There were with no signs of aging, discoloration or dust deposition.
The team’s location was now 3,000 feet below Base Camp with several mountain ridges between them. The search and rescue radio communications system functioned as planned, and the team leader called in what he found. He provided base with specific GPS coordinates for the shelter location and requested that the other half of his team re-deploy downstream on Calf Creek. They would work toward each other, hoping to find Harry somewhere in between.
After photographing and marking the shelter area with orange tape, Team 1 wrote Harry a short note and left him a lighter. In the team leader’s experience, it would be an extreme long shot that Harry would be able to venture back to that location, but wrote: “Harry, if you find this build a smokey fire and stay in place.” They then continued downstream, to and then down Calf Creek. About 500 yards downstream, the team found a faint boot-print in the mud next to the stream. The location was also precisely recorded and flagged and they continued downstream.
On the map, it was 2 miles down Calf Creek from the shelter to the intersection with Calf Creek Road. In reality, there was no trail, more waterfalls, and cliff walls that required frequent stream crossings. By the time the team reached the road, they had been in the field for more than 13 hours.
No further sign of Harry was found by the search teams that day. This simply did not make sense, especially after the possessions in the shelter were confirmed to be Harry’s. Lost people generally proceed downhill, and Harry likely knew that downhill would lead to the North Umpqua River and Highway 138. Searchers were running the Calf Creek road system and were on the ridges looking for campfire smoke. Yet, Harry neither emerged on road nor returned to his shelter. Clearly he had moved on, but where?
Either way, search and rescue had a new “last known position” for Harry. The sheriff’s office, the county emergency coordinator and search and rescue drafted new plans and search areas. Meanwhile, Harry’s family and friends left flagging along Calf Creek Road with water bottles, food and notes telling Harry to keep going down the road, if he made it that far. Sheriff’s deputies and search teams drove the road system repeatedly. A Coast Guard helicopter and private fixed wing aircraft were searching for smoke or other signs from the air, all to no avail. It was as if Harry had vanished a second time.
The Sunday mission
On Sunday, May 23, Harry Burleigh had been missing for 17 days. The discovery of the shelter and footprint invigorated the mission, but Harry’s time missing was a concern. There is not a bright line between rescuing a living subject and recovering a deceased one. Nevertheless, search and rescue activated every possible resource for Harry. The team members believed they would find him that Sunday, one way or another.
Harry’s shelter was far below Twin Lakes, so base camp was moved 3 linear miles downhill to Calf Creek Road. All along the road to Base were handwritten signs and supplies intended for Harry. None of them had been touched. The search and rescue communications unit erected a solar-powered communications repeater in a pine tree high on a ridge overlooking Calf Creek. Sheriff’s trucks from Douglas, Lane, Jackson, Siskiyou and Lake counties lined the gravel road above and below Base Camp. A K-9 team acclimated its four-legged partner to the scent of the search and rescue personnel.
The plan was for four teams to fan out from Harry’s shelter in all directions. Hopefully a dog could pick up a scent and resources could be focused there. Teams 1 and 2 made the multi-hour, steep descent in different drainages toward Harry’s shelter and footprint. Team 3 traveled the ridge from the small twin lake toward Harry’s shelter. Team 4, from Jackson County, was assigned to search Calf Creek from the top down, which seemed logistically possible on the topographic map. A Hot Shot crew from the Wolf Creek Job Corps would need to clear heavy brush from the upper roads simply to allow Team 4 to reach their drop point.
The sheriff’s office arranged for a helicopter to be on stand-by for a “hover and hoist.” The original intention was to keep the mountain rescue teams searching in the field for as long as possible. Helicopter extraction would afford each team several additional hours of search time. If the subject was discovered and unresponsive, the teams would need even more time on the ground.
Teams 1 and 2 and a redbone hound scoured the shelter and footprint areas along Calf and Twin Lakes Creeks. They reviewed prior GPS tracking data to ensure every flat area was searched. No new signs of Harry were found.
Team 3 was from Klamath and Lake counties. They proceeded from the small twin lake and northwest down the mountainside between Twin Lakes Creek and Calf Creek. Halfway down, the terrain kept them from going any further. Team 3 turned around and returned to Twin Lakes.
One ridge over, 2.5 linear miles west of Twin Lakes, Team 4 (from Jackson County search and rescue) was assigned to reach the shelter from above — from higher up on Calf Creek. They encountered impassable terrain and determined they could not go any further. Nor could they return the way they came. Team 4 decided to scout for a suitable helicopter hoist site as they climbed out of Calf Creek, away from the shelter location.
Team 4 climbed toward a new extraction point along a previously untraveled ridge. Ascending toward the upper Twin Lakes trailhead, they maintained protocol for the rescue of a living subject — intermittently yelling Harry’s name and blowing rescue whistles. Though thwarted by topography, Team 4 was not defeated in their mission.
‘Base, Team 4: Emergency’
Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Teams 1 and 2 began the steep climbs out of Calf Creek covering new territory as they went. It would be hours scrambling through loose rock and dirt before they reached their initial ridgeline drop-points.
Team 2 stopped on a ridge above Twin Lakes Creek to drink water they had filtered from the creek 1,000 below. As they rested their legs and hydrated, a voice simultaneously broadcast across their radios. “Base, Team 4: Emergency.” In search and rescue protocol, Team 4 was about to make an emergency announcement. All other teams remained silent. In some cases the emergency is an injury. In others, it is to report discovery of a cadaver. But not that Sunday.
“Team 4, go ahead,” said a female voice from Base.
“Base: We have verbal contact with the subject.”
There was a brief radio silence as searchers across 10,000 acres stood frozen in their footsteps. Seconds later, another message came through: “Base, Team 4 … we have visual contact with the subject.”
Smiling through the radio, the voice at Base confirmed receipt and asked for a medical assessment of the “patient” – a subtle but meaningful upgrade from the “subject.” As if in shock, Base asked Team 4 for a confirmation of the patient’s name. “It’s Harry,” Team 4 responded. Members called in coordinates to Base. The Sheriff’s Office called Harry’s family to notify them of his discovery.
A Brim Aviation helicopter was already en route from Ashland to extract search and rescue teams from the field. In flight, the mission changed to extricating a patient for emergency medical services. The sheriff’s office also requested a separate air ambulance to swiftly transport Harry to a hospital following an extraction from the mountainside. A ground ambulance was additionally dispatched in the event the air ambulance was unavailable.
Thirty minutes later, the Brim Aviation helicopter hovered over Harry and Team 4. “Watch out, it’s going to be a bit windy down there,” the pilot warned the team as he positioned the aircraft and lowered a hoisting cable. Harry was raised into the aircraft and flown across the North Umpqua River basin to a private air strip near Illahee Flats, a mountain meadow where Upper Umpqua and Klamath Native Americans historically raced horses in summertime. For Harry, Illahee was a rendezvous with LifeFlight. The Brim helicopter landed. Harry walked himself from one helicopter to the other, and the air ambulance rapidly flew him to a hospital in Eugene.
The Brim helicopter returned to Harry’s camp and extracted Team 4, dropping them near Base Camp. They were picked up by 4x4 and returned to Base, where they were met with standing ovation by a legion of searchers.
Divine Intervention
The events that transpired were incredibly improbable at multiple levels. Harry’s survival was an anomaly all its own. Stranger still was the unforseen barriers that forced Team 4 in a different, and entirely unplanned, direction.
The Operations leader said that “divine intervention” was a factor in the mission’s success. A Deputy Sheriff employed humor over theology, and elbowed Team 4 for not completing their original assigned task: “We still want that mission done, so if you could get back there …”
“Yeah … we’ll get right on it,” replied Team 4’s lone female.
In debriefing that day, Team 4 recalled that after turning around and heading toward the extraction point, they came to top of a rock cliff. A Jackson County Deputy Sheriff from Team 4 was the first to peer over the rise and saw a wooden shelter. “Harry?!” he yelled. Harry called back for the first time, surprised and asking who had found him.
After the medical assessment, and while waiting for the helicopter extraction, one Team 4 member couldn’t help but to ask, “So … did you catch any fish?”
“I never even made it to the lakes!” Harry said.
Someone else from Team 4 told him: “You did the most important thing — staying alive long enough for us to find you.”
Pictures and video of Harry’s camp taken by Team 4 show his wooden shelter and the word “HELP” spelled out on the ground with 6-foot logs. A wooden cross had been carefully fastened together with fir boughs. A large heart was traced in the dirt around the cross.
Harry’s Path
Ultimately, Harry’s final location was 2 miles on the opposite side of Twin Lakes from the lower trailhead where he parked – and nearly a mile downhill from the upper Twin Lakes trailhead. His path there could have been 6 miles or more through incredibly extreme territory, down and back up 5,000 feet and crossing several steep drainages. Younger people with heavy boots, trekking poles, food and water labored to follow his path.
The initial Twin Lakes Creek shelter found by SAR Mountain Rescue was actually Harry’s second shelter. He built a small rock shelter the first night somewhere in the Deception Trail area, after being pushed off the main trail by snow drifts. From there he attempted to follow the mountainside contours back to Twin Lakes, but got pushed farther away and downhill.
Harry stayed at the second shelter on Twin Lakes Creek for several days. The area was wet and cold. Harry then moved far uphill and into a different drainage to be more visible and for firewood access. There, he also found water sources that enabled him to remain on the ridgetop. It would be another week before Harry was discovered at his third shelter.
Lessons Learned
Search and rescue is still compiling data about the Burleigh Mission that will be used to inform future searches. There are still many questions to be answered, if they ever are. Harry defied the odds. His survival changed the statistics.
By the numbers, 153 search and rescue personnel logged 1,574 hours of volunteer time, as well as assignment of five timber and marine deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and two U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers. Innumerable hours of planning and field work were performed by Douglas County Sgt. Brad O’Dell and deputies Dave Ward and Brian Melvin.
Interagency cooperation was provided without hesitation by search and rescue units from Jackson, Josephine, Modoc, Del Norte, Siskiyou, Curry, Klamath, Lake and Lane counties.
Critical support was also provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Oregon State search and rescue Coordinator, Brim Aviation, Lifeflight, Wolf Creek Job Corps Hot Shots and Bay Cities Ambulance. Logistical assistance was received through Roseburg Christian Fellowship on multiple operational periods. Three helicopters, one airplane, a drone and a snow cat were employed throughout the course of the Burleigh Mission. Four different K-9s were deployed. ATV and search and rescue vehicle teams ran hundreds of road miles in the area and picked up searchers at extraction points during each of nine operational periods.
Fortune favors the bold, and Harry undoubtedly rose to the challenge of survival. Neither he nor search and rescue members gave up hope, even when they had every reason to.
