A shop near 337 Black Oak Drive in Roseburg caught fire Wednesday evening.
Firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to reports of a building on fire at 7:35 p.m. and found a small shop and several trees to be on fire, according to a press release.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the burning trees and worked to extinguish the shop fire.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded with 11 firefighters, three engines, a water tender and a command unit. Lookingglass Fire District and the Roseburg Fire Department assisted.
