A fire that began underneath the Stewart Park Bridge briefly sent black smoke into the air Monday night before the small blaze was extinguished by Roseburg firefighters.
The fire, which was reported around 7:15 p.m., originated from a transient camp underneath the bridge. No injuries were reported.
