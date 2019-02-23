Firefighters were on the scene of a fire late Saturday night that destroyed two semitrailer cabs inside the yard of the UPS Customer Care Center on Old Highway 99 in Green. The fire, which was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, reportedly started in one cab before quickly spreading to another. At one point, flames were reported visible by motorists on Interstate 5 and witnesses reported hearing as many as two explosions when the fire began. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not known Saturday night.
Fire heavily damages two UPS semitrailer cabs in Green
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
