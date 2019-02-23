Firefighters were on the scene of a fire late Saturday night that destroyed two semitrailer cabs inside the yard of the UPS Customer Care Center on Old Highway 99 in Green. The fire, which was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, reportedly started in one cab before quickly spreading to another. At one point, flames were reported visible by motorists on Interstate 5 and witnesses reported hearing as many as two explosions when the fire began. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not known Saturday night.

Mike Henneke is the news editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at 541-957-4208 or by email at mhenneke@nrtoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

News Editor

Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.

