State fire officials are asking residents to have a home fire escape plan.
A release from the Oregon State Fire Marshal said families may have less than two minutes to safely escape their home if a fire begins. The fire marshal's office said each year in Roseburg, an average of 32 people die in home fires.
OSFM has kicked off a campaign called, “Plan, Practice, and Be Prepared with a Home Escape Plan” to educate and highlight the importance of having and practicing a plan. Governor Kate Brown is supporting the campaign by proclaiming October as Fire Prevention Month.
To plan and prepare for a safe home fire escape:
Ensure the home has working smoke alarms and check them monthly
Make an escape map showing every window and door and share it with everyone in the home
Have two ways out of every room
Designate an outside meeting place a safe distance from the residence where everyone should meet
Plan for everyone: Those with children, elderly or differently-abled people in their home, should plan for their escape
Practice the home fire drill at least twice a year during the night and day
Get out and stay out if the smoke alarm sounds. Never go back inside for others or for pets
Call 911 when safely outside
For more resources about home fire escape plans, visit bit.ly/3e3Su7r.
