A break in the weather led the Douglas Forest Protective Association to reduce fire restrictions for both industrial operators and the general public.
Effective Saturday, the Industrial Fire Precaution Level dropped to IFPL II and the fire danger was set at moderate on all DFPA protected lands.
Several industrial activities are still prohibited between 1 and 8 p.m. They include the use of power saws, except at loading sites, feller-bunchers with rotary head saws, cable yarding, blasting and cutting, grinding or welding of metal.
For the general public, all backyard debris burning remains prohibited. In addition, the following activities are prohibited between 1 and 8 p.m: Use of power saws; cutting, grinding or welding metal; cutting, trimming or mowing dead or dry grass; use of power driven machinery for improvements or developments.
Mowing green lawns and culture or harvest of agricultural crops are exempt from the restrictions.
For additional information, visit dfpa.net or call the 24-hour information line at 541-672-0379.
