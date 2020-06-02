Gracie Weinhold died in a house fire in the 3700 block of Hayhurst Road in Yoncalla on Monday morning.
Dispatchers received a report of a fire at 10:21 a.m. North Douglas Fire & EMS along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The 14-year-old was found unresponsive inside the home.
Firefighters were able to get her into an ambulance and she was taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Hospital at RiverBend in Springfield where she was declared dead.
Weinhold was a student at Yoncalla High School and the school district has reached out to Compass, a mental and behavioral health services provider contracted with the district, to provide counseling on request by the students.
"We're all devastated," Yoncalla High School Office Manager Monet Sheffield said. "It was unexpected. I don't even think we've really come to terms with it yet."
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff's office, Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office and Oregon State Police Arson Unit.
Oakland and Sutherlin fire departments as well as Douglas Electric provided assistance during the fire.
