All safe after fire in Winston home
The News-Review
Nov 18, 2022
Nov 18, 2022
Updated 47 min ago

WINSTON — Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded early Friday to a fire in Mellor Loop in Winston where three teenagers were alleged to be trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, shortly after 5 a.m., all occupants were outside the split-level home. Fire was coming from the back of the house in one bedroom and the attic.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom and extinguish hot spots in the attic.

Fire crews were assisted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Winston Police Department, Avista and Pacific Power.
