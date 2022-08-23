An Amazon trailer caught fire Tuesday morning around milepost 135, near Sutherlin, on Interstate 5, and then caught fire again while waiting for police to arrive.
The Sutherlin Fire Department responded just before 4 a.m. and found an active brake fire that spread to the trailer, which had an unknown mixed load of merchandise.
The spread of the fire was stopped and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 waited on the scene for Oregon State Police to arrive. While they were waiting for a trooper, some material ignited and caused the fire to spread to the roof of the trailer and to the merchandise inside.
Sutherlin Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were called back into action and cut a big hole in the trailer — the size of a large door. The fire was completely extinguished using water and foam, while removing all smoldering material.
In total, four engines, two water tenders, two command units and four people responded to the fire.
Oakland Rural Fire District, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control and a local heavy wrecker that towed the vehicle off the freeway.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said people in the area during the incident barely slowed down, which caused more dangerous situations. Representatives with the fire district would like to remind travelers to pay attention to reader boards and flaggers who are on emergency scenes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.