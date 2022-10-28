Burning within Reedsport city limits allowed The News-Review Oct 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REEDSPORT — Fire season is over and burning within Reedsport city limits is once again allowed, the Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday.The burn permit officer will continue to monitor burning to make sure it's done on authorized days and follows all local, state and federal guidelines.Free burn permits are required and can be obtained by calling 541-271-2423 from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Warming fires, such as campfires or fire pits, do not require a permit. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Permit Burn City Limits Officer Warming Guideline Fire Pit Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston Most Popular Roseburg man accused of sending illicit images, attempting to have sex with young girl Survival in the Umpqua Man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for attempted Curtin land grab California man dies in ATV accident Bare Hill Farm prepares for growth and prosperity Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News COVID-19 impact on learning not equal among Roseburg schools Report shows feds gathered intel on Portland protesters Public Meetings What's Up Burning within Reedsport city limits allowed
