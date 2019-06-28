Control lines have been completed around the entire perimeter of the Days Coffee Fire and all known spot fires in southeastern Douglas County, according to a press release sent out by Douglas Forest Protective Association Friday morning.
Crews working on the fire, located 6 miles northwest of Tiller, completed a hand line around the eastern half of the fire Thursday night. Several small spot fires were also located near the fire's edge by night shift resources and were taken care off.
On Friday, 170 firefighters are assigned to the fire, including seven hand crews, four tenders, three engines, two fallers, two helicopters and a bulldozer.
By Thursday evening the fire was estimated to be around 140 acres, although the perimeter has not yet been measured on the ground.
An investigation is being completed on the Days Coffee Fire to identify the cause.
