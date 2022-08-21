If you see new smoke in your area, please report it by calling 911. That’s the word from Douglas Forest Protective Association as the county prepares to move into extreme fire danger on Tuesday.
While the DFPA works to mop up three fires in its district, fire crews are also battling five active blazes in the Umpqua National Forest.
DFPA DistrictAccording to a news release from Rachael Pope, DFPA’s public information officer, crews are making significant progress on the Quiet Mountain, Bear Mountain and Dutchman Complex fires.
At the Quiet Mountain Fire in Camas Valley, 80% of the mop up had been completed as of Saturday morning, and a day shift will continue to monitor until it is complete.
At the Bear Mountain Fire in the Callahans, control lines held the fire during Friday night with an infrared camera to identify new hot spots. The goal as of Saturday morning was to have a day shift come in and complete 80% of mop up with more infrared cameras Saturday night to monitor for any new hotspots.
On the Dutchman Complex, in the mountains between Winston-Dillard and Riddle, 50% of mop up has been completed on the final active fire. Crews are working throughout Saturday to continue mop up efforts. Aerial reconnaissance continued throughout Saturday to monitor the incidents.
“DFPA ground crews will continue to monitor and patrol the area,” Pope said. “At this time, no homes are threatened and no evacuation orders have been placed.”
Pope further encouraged the public to be on the lookout for fire activity as well, and to call 911 with any reports.
Umpqua National ForestOf the five fires that started in the Umpqua National Forest after Wednesday’s lighting storms, two have been contained and three have been controlled, according to a news release from Pam Sichting, the agency’s public information officer.
Incident #313 is near the Bohemia Mining District in the Umpqua National Forest, in Eastern Lane County.
Incident #317, Windy Creek and incident #318, Steamboat Creek, are approximately 1 and 1.6 acres respectively and staffed with a 20-person hand crew, 16 smoke jumpers and engines.
Incident #312, Camel Hump, is near Boulder Creek Wilderness area. According to Sichting, it has been harder to suppress with over 100,000 gallons of water delivered to the area to try and control it. A strategic risk coaching team has been deployed to oversee the risks to firefighters.
Aerial detection flights will continue to monitor for any new fire starts.
Windigo, Potter and Big SwampOutside of the UNF and DFPA districts, there is also progress to report on the Windigo, Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
The Windigo Fire is 95% contained, the Potter Fire is 44% contained and the Big Swamp Fire is 29% contained as of Saturday morning. According to NW Incident Management Team 10, all three fires were also caused by lightning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.