DREW — Emergency crews responded to a brush, grass and timber fire located about 8 miles from Tiller at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Located near Tiller Trail Highway milepost 36 in Drew, the forward spread of the 2.5 acre Elk Creek Fire had been knocked down, with 100% of the fire plumbed and 30% hand lined, by 10:30 a.m.
According to a press release from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, an “aggressive initial attack” was immediately activated by firefighters responding from the DFPA, Tiller Volunteer Fire District, Days Creek Fire District, Milo Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Umpqua National Forest-Tiller Ranger District. DFPA resources included nine engines, four squads, a dozer, two helicopters and a fixed-wing air attack.
According to a noon press release, aviation resources had been released from the fire; ground crews will continue active engagement. There were no homes or structures threatened by this fire. The cause is currently under active investigation, according to the press release.
The public is asked to avoid unnecessary traffic in the area and be aware of road closure delays.
DFPA spokesperson Rachael Pop said minimal smoke will be emitted from this fire as mop-up proceeds for several days. Heavy drift smoke throughout the county derives from the Bedrock Fire to the northeast and Flat Fire to the southwest.
Erica Reynolds is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.