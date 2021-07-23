A natural cover fire is burning near Rolling Hills Road in Green.

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association are on scene. 

A Level 2 evacuation notice has been issued for residents who live in the area, including those on Rolling Hills Road, Stella Street and Melody Lane.

"We are asking people who don't feel safe in their homes to go ahead and leave," said Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brad O'Dell. "Don't wait for us to tell you to leave."

People who remain are encouraged to stay clear of the area and watch for emergency crews.

Fire officials are using helicopters to help fight the blaze, which is threatening multiple homes.

A wildfire burns near Rolling Hills Road in Green on Friday.

More to come.

