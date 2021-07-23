A natural cover fire is burning near Rolling Hills Road in Green.
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association are on scene.
A Level 2 evacuation notice has been issued for residents who live in the area, including those on Rolling Hills Road, Stella Street and Melody Lane.
"We are asking people who don't feel safe in their homes to go ahead and leave," said Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brad O'Dell. "Don't wait for us to tell you to leave."
People who remain are encouraged to stay clear of the area and watch for emergency crews.
Fire officials are using helicopters to help fight the blaze, which is threatening multiple homes.
More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.