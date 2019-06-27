Days Coffee Fire in southeastern Douglas County had grown to an estimated 140 acres in size by 6:30 a.m. Thursday due to tough conditions.
Fighting the fire, which is located 6 miles northwest of Tiller, presented challenges Wednesday night due to strong, gusty winds combined with steep slopes and limited access. Active fire behavior and multiple spot fires were reported.
"All known spot fires were lined overnight with the exception of an estimated five acre spot fire, located about a half mile southeast of the main fire which crews are currently working on," read a press release sent out by Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Similar weather conditions are forecasted Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the area. If those thunderstorms develop, strong winds and downdrafts could challenge the 110 firefighters assigned. The firefighters assigned to the fire include five 20-person crews, two tenders, one engine, one dozer and two helicopters.
The fire started Wednesday after a lightning storm moved through the area. Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was estimated to be 70 acres in size and burning through both felled and bucked timber, as well as second growth timber.
