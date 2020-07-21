A quick response from fire crews on the Milepost 92 Fire, which ignited Tuesday in southern Douglas County, helped keep a potential spread over steep and rugged terrain at bay.
Douglas Forest Protective Association spokesman Kyle Reed said the spread of the Milepost 92 Fire, located near the northbound lane of Interstate 5, was stopped early Tuesday afternoon.
A hand crew of 20 people and a water tender were pulled from the Days Creek Road Fire and diverted to the Milepost 92 Fire. Additionally, Umpqua National Forest and Bureau of Land Management personnel also assisted with the fire while requests for help were made to local agencies in Canyonville, Days Creek, Riddle, Tri City and Myrtle Creek.
By 2:45 p.m. the fire had grown to about 4 acres, and four helicopters and numerous ground resources were on scene, according to DFPA. Thanks to the steep slopes and heavy fuel loading in the area, additional aviation and ground resources were requested.
Crews remained on scene overnight to mop up hot spots and securing control lines. A preliminary investigation indicated that the cause of the Milepost 92 Fire was vehicle related, Reed said.
Crews also continued to work on the Days Creek Road Fire, which is located 14 miles east of Canyonville and due east of Myrtle Creek. Early in the day, multiple agencies had combined to staff 115 people to work on the blaze, which by Tuesday morning had grown to 35 acres.
Like the Milepost 92 Fire, DFPA and other agencies took advantage a multitude of resources available to them, using the helicopters and air tankers available to strike a quick and decisive blow.
