Douglas County is in a state of emergency because of the wildfire burning along the North Umpqua Highway, according to the county commissioners.
Commissioner Tim Freeman approved a state of emergency order late Tuesday on behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
"Conditions are very unpredictable and hazardous right now, with high winds, dry temperatures and extreme terrain making it incredibly difficult for fire crews working the front lines right now,” Freeman said in a press release. “Our number one priority is the safety and health of our residents. Many of our residents have already lost their homes and many more are in immediate danger. Your Douglas County Board of Commissioners agree that critical action must be taken to alleviate any more stress to residents and we must utilize all available resources to protect as much as we can from the divesting wildfires.”
At the time of the declaration, numerous homes were under mandatory evacuation orders.
As of Wednesday afternoon, all of Glide, Idleyld Park and Diamond Lake were evacuated as well as parts of Sutherlin. All of Douglas County was at Level 1 "Be ready," according to the sheriff's office.
By Tuesday night, the fires had burned about 72,000 acres.
Douglas County's order has been sent to the governor with the request to declare it an official emergency wildfire. An emergency wildfire declaration from the governor would allow increased flexibility in how the fire is managed and to authorize state agencies to expedite fire management tools.
Gov. Kate Brown declared emergencies in Jackson, Lane and Marion counties and more counties are expected to be added to the list with wildfires throughout much of Western Oregon.
On Tuesday, the commissioners also announced that the Douglas County Fairground RV Park and Complex would be opened to displaced residents, pets and livestock due to the evacuations. The Red Cross has since set up an evacuation site at the fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.