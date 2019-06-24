Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to a railroad tie fire at 5:13 a.m. Monday. Several subjects were reported to have run away from the area to transient camps at the end of Southeast Mill Street.
Crews contained the fire but remained on scene for two hours while the 80-by-20 foot fire cooled. The fire damaged a communications line from a nearby power pole, but not the railroad.
The fire department was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Roseburg Police Department and Pacific Power.
