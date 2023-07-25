A team of Douglas County firefighters headed south Sunday to help battle the Golden Fire near Klamath Falls.
According to South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, the Golden Fire began around 1 p.m. Saturday on Bly Mountain, 18 miles east of Klamath Falls. The fire was estimated to have grown to 200 acres within four hours and was threatening structures.
The Douglas County task force, which consists of 14 firefighters, five fire apparatus and various support vehicles, was requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s officer under the Emergency Conflagration Act.
“The Golden Fire has been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Klamath County.” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said Saturday. “With the continued hot, dry conditions on the way for Klamath County, the OSFM is mobilizing additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to help local fire service agencies on scene.”
The group arrived Sunday evening in Bonanza.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Lieutenant Ryan Felker leads the group made up of personnel from Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Roseburg Fire Department, Sutherlin Fire Department, North Douglas County Fire & EMS and Riddle Fire Protection District.
As of 1:30 a.m. Tuesday the fire was just over 2,000 acres and 440 people were working to combat the fire. The perimeter of the fire was 9% contained by Tuesday and the estimated containment date was Sept. 7.
The report said “Suppression efforts are holding the fire to its current footprint but high potential for the fire to grow still exists with fuel and weather conditions.”
Oregon State Fire Marshal estimated as of Tuesday the state had spent $687,000 fighting the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
It is not known how long the task force will be deployed, but they may stay for up to 14 days to assist.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.